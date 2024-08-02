Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,050,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,173. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $62.07 and a one year high of $87.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a PE ratio of 211.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

