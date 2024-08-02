Redwood Investment Management LLC Invests $839,000 in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $379,294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,554,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 14,146.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 947,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,076,000 after buying an additional 941,009 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,631,000.

Shares of DYNF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $47.32. 35,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,869,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

