Redwood Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

PG stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.48. 1,434,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,544,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $381.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $170.92.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 21,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.98, for a total value of $3,528,592.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,172.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $5,253,549.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $15,646,323 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

