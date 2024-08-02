Redwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.00. 396,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,486,086. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

