Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 284 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 371.8% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $178.40. 55,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,149. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.98.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.