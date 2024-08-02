Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 45,968 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,968 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,470,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after buying an additional 3,264,288 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 891,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after buying an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,488,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 686,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 574,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,460. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.