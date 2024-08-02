Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 690 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,879. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.