Redwood Investment Management LLC Takes $677,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 16,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,575,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,513,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after buying an additional 447,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $200,952,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Steel by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,564,000 after acquiring an additional 94,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG raised its position in United States Steel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG now owns 2,370,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,097. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

