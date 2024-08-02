Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $1,135.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.91.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN opened at $1,093.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,041.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $981.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $726.11 and a 1 year high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

