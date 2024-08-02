Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Given New $1,200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,135.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,097.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.95 on Friday, reaching $1,082.19. The company had a trading volume of 629,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,399. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,041.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $981.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $759.15 and a 12 month high of $1,115.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,877 shares in the company, valued at $457,179,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total value of $22,355,820.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock valued at $64,546,123. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $932,571,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,594,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,129,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,011,640,000 after buying an additional 213,038 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 365,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,410,000 after acquiring an additional 195,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after acquiring an additional 186,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

