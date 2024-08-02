Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Regional Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years. Regional Management has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $5.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of RM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.89. 42,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,144. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 54.90, a current ratio of 54.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market cap of $305.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 8,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, for a total transaction of $243,053.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 478,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,915.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

