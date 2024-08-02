Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.13 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:RM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 10,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,022. The company has a market cap of $299.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 54.90 and a current ratio of 54.90. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $26.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on RM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Regional Management in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.
