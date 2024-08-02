Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 15.0 %
MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.49.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.