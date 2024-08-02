Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 15.0 %

MARK opened at $0.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Remark

About Remark

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK ) by 94.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,275,675 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

