Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RGEN. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $190.88.

Repligen Stock Performance

Repligen stock opened at $167.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.13. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 669.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,348.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,363,000 after purchasing an additional 199,322 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Repligen by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 112,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $274,207,000 after purchasing an additional 83,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

