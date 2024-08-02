Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the year. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.24) per share.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

FULC opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,470.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5,417.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 89,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.