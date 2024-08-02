Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio anticipates that the company will earn ($1.44) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VYGR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.38. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $472.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 60.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

