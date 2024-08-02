Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Kinetik’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.52 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 48.03% and a net margin of 29.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinetik has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22. Kinetik has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $45.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNTK. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 270.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinetik by 109.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kinetik during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is presently 122.95%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

