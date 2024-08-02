Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National Bank (NBHC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for National Bank (NYSE: NBHC):

7/29/2024 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $39.00 to $45.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Hovde Group from $42.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

7/25/2024 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $38.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – National Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2024 – National Bank had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

National Bank Price Performance

NBHC stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 103,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,771. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $46.51.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at National Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

In related news, insider Laney George 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $807,607.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laney George 16,100 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

