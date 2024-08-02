Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) Releases Earnings Results

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. Reservoir Media had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.14%. Reservoir Media updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Reservoir Media Stock Performance

Shares of RSVR stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 38,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,706. The stock has a market cap of $493.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -758,000.00, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Insider Transactions at Reservoir Media

In other news, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,526,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,212,584. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Reservoir Media news, Director Adam Rothstein bought 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,152.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hassan Khosrowshahi purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 28,526,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,212,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Reservoir Media from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

Featured Articles

