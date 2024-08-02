Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Purchased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revvity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.81.

Revvity Stock Performance

NYSE:RVTY traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Revvity’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Revvity Company Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

