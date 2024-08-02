Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Revvity updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVTY traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.83. 47,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,472. Revvity has a 1 year low of $79.50 and a 1 year high of $128.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.82.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on RVTY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Revvity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

