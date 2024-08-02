Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RVTY. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Revvity to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Revvity from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.81.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $125.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.32, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day moving average is $106.94. Revvity has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Revvity by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Revvity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Revvity by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Revvity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

