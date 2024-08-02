RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.00. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.28 million.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

