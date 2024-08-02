RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 44.13% from the stock’s previous close.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Shares of RNG traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,398. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.02.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $295,458.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,827.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $55,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. 6.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,476,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

