RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.450-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -. RLJ Lodging Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.45-1.58 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.86%.
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
