Robert H. Schottenstein Sells 2,089 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $347,024.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,424,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
M/I Homes Price Performance
M/I Homes stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.91. 352,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,108. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.99. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $173.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.10.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.52. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On M/I Homes
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in M/I Homes by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,184,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 206,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $25,385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in M/I Homes by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp bought a new position in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,078,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 64,766 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About M/I Homes
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M/I Homes
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.