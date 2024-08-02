Robert W. Baird Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $140.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TER. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.93.

TER stock opened at $121.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day moving average of $121.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $854,538. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

