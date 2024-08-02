Robert W. Baird Lowers Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $102.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Albemarle to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.85.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of ALB traded down $7.86 on Friday, reaching $85.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $214.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day moving average of $115.79.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.