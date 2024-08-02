Robert W. Baird Raises Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $180.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,855. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

