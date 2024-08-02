Robert W. Baird Trims Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Target Price to $45.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded down $6.81 on Friday, hitting $42.72. 316,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,348. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Fox Factory has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $348.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.22 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 26.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after buying an additional 45,576 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

