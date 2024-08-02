Roblox’s (RBLX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Roblox Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $38.85 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $591,452.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,575,955 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,322,000 after buying an additional 4,818,022 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,194,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,811,000 after buying an additional 2,684,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 836.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,739,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

