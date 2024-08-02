Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 123,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $153.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

