Roth Mkm Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $35.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. Wolfe Research raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.59.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Intel

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $7.99 on Friday, hitting $21.06. 212,954,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,437,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Intel has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 25,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 365,734 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 21.0% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 22.5% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.