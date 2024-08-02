Royal Bank of Canada Increases Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Price Target to $73.00

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSR. Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Centerspace from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.86.

CSR stock opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.41 and its 200-day moving average is $62.58. Centerspace has a twelve month low of $46.74 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($1.39). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centerspace by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Centerspace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the 1st quarter valued at about $545,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

