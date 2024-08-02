Royal Bank of Canada Increases Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $66.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Incyte from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.24.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($2.60). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 8,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $488,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Incyte by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

