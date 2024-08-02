Royal Bank of Canada Lowers WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $171.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WCC. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of WESCO International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.50.

Shares of NYSE WCC traded down $5.33 on Friday, hitting $153.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.29 and a 200-day moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $122.30 and a 12-month high of $195.43.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in WESCO International by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

