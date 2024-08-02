Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $24.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.08.

NOV Stock Performance

NYSE NOV opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NOV by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 879,960 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after purchasing an additional 429,104 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 81,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 70,743 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in NOV by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after acquiring an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in NOV by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,092,422 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,154,000 after acquiring an additional 454,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NOV by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,883,885 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after acquiring an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

