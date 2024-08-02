Rush Enterprises, Inc. (RUSHA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 13th

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Rush Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.8% per year over the last three years. Rush Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.60. 99,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,727. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. Rush Enterprises has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

