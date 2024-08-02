Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.37 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Rush Street Interactive updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RSI traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,704. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. Rush Street Interactive has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RSI. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

