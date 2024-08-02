Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYAN. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $39,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $62.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

