Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.010-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RYI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ryerson from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ryerson

Ryerson Stock Down 3.0 %

Ryerson stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 548,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.60. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.47). Ryerson had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Ryerson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

Insider Transactions at Ryerson

In related news, Director Karen Marie Leggio acquired 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,127 shares in the company, valued at $49,984.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.