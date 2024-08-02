Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RHP traded down $4.55 on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 91.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,431,000 after buying an additional 47,077 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 27,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 20,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $1,772,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

