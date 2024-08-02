Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BRW opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $8.04.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
