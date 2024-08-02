Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Safehold Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.21. 10,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 39.68. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -157.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

