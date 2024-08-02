Safestay (LON:SSTY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Safestay Stock Up 2.5 %

LON SSTY opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.36. Safestay has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £13.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

