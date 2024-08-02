Safestay (LON:SSTY) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Safestay Stock Up 2.5 %
LON SSTY opened at GBX 20.50 ($0.26) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.36. Safestay has a twelve month low of GBX 18 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £13.31 million, a PE ratio of -2,050.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Safestay Company Profile
