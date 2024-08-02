Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $416.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by TD Cowen from $475.00 to $416.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $491.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
