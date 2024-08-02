Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of SANM traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 127,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,801. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total transaction of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,548,575.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

