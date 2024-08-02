SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $205.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SAP has a one year low of $126.75 and a one year high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SAP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in SAP by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in SAP by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in SAP by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in SAP by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

