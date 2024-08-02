Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

SPNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

SPNS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,220. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. Analysts forecast that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 79,302 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sapiens International by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,276,000 after buying an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

