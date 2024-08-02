Savaria Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.71.

SIS stock opened at C$19.52 on Wednesday. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.17.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Savaria’s payout ratio is presently 81.25%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

